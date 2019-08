There are dream homes, and homes of your dreams — this one is the ladder. Casa Brutale is a home made of concrete, glass, and wood, built into the side of a cliff. Architects Open Platform for Architecture (OPA) is currently is works to break ground Casa Brutale in Lebanon in 2016.

Images courtesy of OPA and LOOM Design.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.