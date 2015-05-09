Stunning composite shows how Scarlett Johansson has changed over 20 years

Photo agency Getty Images is celebrating an anniversary this year. They have been supplying the world with stock, news, and celebrities images for 20 years and have become one of the foremost places for publications to go to get quality photos when they need them.

In celebration of this milestone, Getty has teamed up with ad agency AlmapBBDO to create an ad campaign to mark the occasion. Mining their massive archive of over 80 million images, the company found images of some of our favourite well-known personalities, to see how they have aged along with Getty over the past 20 years.

The result is a fascinating look at ageing, as well as a testament to the depth of Getty’s library. Scarlett Johansson’s is especially telling.

