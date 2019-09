Mother Jones’ Clara Jeffrey posts this stunning before/after photo of Moore, Oklahoma, where a massive tornado has leveled buildings.



:( Moore, OK before and after: twitter.com/WithDrake/stat… — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) May 20, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.