50 Pictures That Will Make You Fall In Love With Earth All Over Again

Earth is a beautiful, one-of-a-kind place.
This is something we are not reminded of often enough, except for on April 22 of each year, also known as Earth Day.
To celebrate the natural world, we’ve rounded up some of the most beautiful and mesmerising pictures of our home planet from Reuters.
Hopefully these images make you appreciate Earth and how important it to continue to protect and preserve our environment.
The sun sets on Ayers Rock, one of Australia's major tourist destinations, attracting 400,000 visitors every year.
Icebergs are reflected in the calm waters at the mouth of the Jakobshavn ice fjord on the west coast of Greenland.
Frosted trees are seen in the middle of vineyards in the Alsace region countryside near Strasbourg, France.
A dogsled team carries tourists down the frozen Torne River, located above the Arctic Circle in northern Sweden.
An aerial view of Mount Gamalama as it spews volcanic ash after it erupted at the Indonesia's Ternate Island.
A bluish coloured honeycomb from a beehive is seen in eastern France. The unnatural shades were believed to be caused by residue from containers of M&M's candy processed at a nearby biogas plant.
Storm clouds and dust can be seen in the sky above a woman as she walks at dusk along Mollymook Beach, south of Sydney.
Children run as they play near a tree standing in front of fog over the central Bosnian town of Zenica on the Lisac mountain range.
A southern white rhino named Bella eats with her one-day-old baby at Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary in central Uganada.
Tourists bathe at the 'El Cuarzo' waterfall, locally referred to as the 'River of Five Colours,' in Cano Cristales in the Colombia's Sierra de La Macarena National Park.
An old hydro building is seen behind Niagara Falls during sub-freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario.
A horse walks in the snow at the base of Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights near the Israel-Syria border.
Dimmed lights are switched on in igloos on top of the mountain Nebelhorn, near the southern Bavarian town of Oberstdorf.
A flock of migrating cranes is seen at the Hula Lake Ornithology and Nature Park in northern Israel.
Eco-tourists walk through part of the Cano Cristales in Colombia's Sierra de La Macarena National Park.
A llama stands next to a cactus growing on Incahuasi Island above the Uyuni salt lake, which holds the world's largest reserve of lithium.
Visitors climb up stairs on the newly opened treetop path in the Masoala Rainforest hall at the zoo in Zurich.
The supermoon rises over the temple of Poseidon, the ancient Greek god of the seas, in Cape Sounion, Greece.
Visitors watch water gushing from the section of the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.