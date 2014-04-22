50 Pictures That Will Make You Fall In Love With Earth All Over Again

Earth is a beautiful, one-of-a-kind place.

This is something we are not reminded of often enough, except for on April 22 of each year, also known as Earth Day.

To celebrate the natural world, we’ve rounded up some of the most beautiful and mesmerising pictures of our home planet from Reuters.

Hopefully these images make you appreciate Earth and how important it to continue to protect and preserve our environment.

