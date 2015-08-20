11 stunning aerial photos that will change the way you see the world

The website The Daily Overview has captured some of the most stunning aerial photos of the world using satellite imagery.

Here’s a bird’s eye view of the pyramids in Egypt and a glimpse of the thousands of people attending the Glastonbury music festival in England.

Check out even more amazing aerial photography here.

Produced by Lamar Salter. Original reporting by Talia Avakian.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.