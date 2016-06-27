Look inside a Myspace cofounder's $3.3 million Venice pad

Myspace cofounder Aber Whitcomb is selling his modern home in Venice, California, the Los Angeles Times reported. He’s asking $3.3 million for the home, which is a mix of contemporary and classic styles.

Amenities include a rooftop deck complete with a built-in bar, wine fridge and lounge area — perfect for entertaining your top eight friends.

Kerry Ann Sullivan and Tami Pardee of Halton Pardee and Partners have the listing.

