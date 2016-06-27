Look inside a Myspace cofounder's $3.3 million Venice pad

Emma Rechenberg
Myspace cofounder Aber Whitcomb is selling his modern home in Venice, California, the Los Angeles Times reported. He’s asking $3.3 million for the home, which is a mix of contemporary and classic styles.

Amenities include a rooftop deck complete with a built-in bar, wine fridge and lounge area — perfect for entertaining your top eight friends.

Kerry Ann Sullivan and Tami Pardee of Halton Pardee and Partners have the listing.

The modern exterior has plenty of windows for letting in the California sun.

At 1,839 square feet, the home feels open and airy.

Unwind near one of the home's two fireplaces.

Step outside onto your own private patio.

Host intimate dinner parties in this cosy dining area.

The home features three bedrooms in total.

It also has two bathrooms.

The kitchen offers plenty of counter and cabinet space.

Guests can stay comfortably in this pristine bedroom.

The master bedroom includes a private patio ...

... with stunning views of the pier.

Head to the roof to experience the ideal party environment.

