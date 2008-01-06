Stunned HD-DVD Group Cancels CES Press Events

Walloped by Warner’s defection to the Blu-Ray hi-def standard, Toshiba’s competing HD-DVD group has canceled press events at CES–presumably to buy the reeling organisation time to figure out what to do and say.

From DailyTech:

It looks as though the fallout from the Warner Bros. move is coming fast and furiously. The DailyTech inbox was just moments ago greeted with the following message from a Toshiba representative regarding CES press meetings and the scheduled HD DVD press conference:



Based on the timing of the Warner Home Video announcement today, the HD DVD Promotional Group has decided to cancel 1:1 press meetings at CES, in addition to the press conference that was scheduled for Sunday evening. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause

We are currently discussing the potential impact of this announcement with the other HD DVD partner companies and evaluating next steps.