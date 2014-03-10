A Stun Gun Drone Designed To Incapacitate Criminals Is The Scariest Thing At SXSW

Caroline Moss
Drone gifYouTube/Business Insider

Chaotic Moon Studios is a startup in Austin, TX that designs software for pretty much every big name brand under the sun.

They also invented a stun gun-loaded drone, which they invited Popular Science editors to come check out while in town for SXSW. It is as crazy and terrifying as it sounds.

The drone, Chaotic Moon says, will be used to incapacitate criminals.

Popular Science put one of their “fearless interns” on the chopping block to be stun-gunned by the drone.

Here’s the video:

