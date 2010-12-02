StumbleUpon Wants To Be The "I Don't Know What I Want" Button On Your Phone, TV, Computer And Everywhere Else

Photo: Joi Ito

We just got coffee with StumbleUpon CEO Garrett Camp – the guy famous for selling the company to eBay, deciding an integration wasn’t going to happen, and then getting his company independent again.Here’s what we learned:



Growth is…growing. StumbleUpon adds 700,000 new users each month. It’s up to 12 million people. (This jibes with what we’re seeing our referrer logs, by the way.)

StumbleUpon is revamping its ad buying platform to appeal more to agencies and bigger buyers. The startup’s army of ex-Googlers have lots of low-hanging fruit to pluck, and will focus on better demographic and geographic targeting, better reporting on engagement and virality, and better overall analytics.

There are 60 people working at the company now. Camp wants to hire more. Recruiting is easier outside of eBay because there’s more upside. Camp says the company is “break-even” so it won’t have problems paying for new hires.

A huge source of growth for StumbleUpon has been its iPad, iPhone, and Android apps. This makes sense to us. On mobile, people want the Web brought to them. They don’t want to have to punch in URLs and Google search. (This is why Apple bought Siri and why Google wanted to buy Hunch.)

There’s a product for people who want to discover Android apps through StumbleUpon, and apparently its really taking off.

Camp’s five to 10 year vision for the company is for its “stumble” button to be on all content consumption devices everywhere – from your TV, to your phone, to your desktop, to your video game console. Search is for when you know what you want. StumbleUpon is for when you don’t know what you want.

You’ve heard of some of the other companies who want to be the “I don’t know what I want” option – Facebook and Twitter. Camp didn’t hint at it at all – but we wouldn’t be surprised to hear his company has been acquired by Facebook.

Camp’s vision is pretty intriguing. If you want to more of what he’s got to say, you should check out his panel during our Ignition conference. It starts tomorrow and tickets are still available.

