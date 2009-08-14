StumbleUpon Rolling Out New Version On Sept. 1

StumbleUpon, the show-me-a-random*-Web-site-to-look-at startup that recently separated from eBay (EBAY), will launch the fourth version of its toolbar on Sept. 1, we’re told via email.



The new update is “simpler, searchable and more social, with dozens of new product features,” we’re told.

StumbleUpon recently passed 10 billion “stumbles” and has about 8 million registered users, according to a rep. The company is also opening a New York sales office, for which it is hiring.

eBay, which is trying to get its priorities straight, spun off StumbleUpon in April. Founders Garrett Camp and VC firms Sherpalo Ventures, Accel Partners, and August Capital are putting money into the company, which is worth about $30 million.

Update: As a commenter reminds us, StumbleUpon isn’t actually random. “Stumbleupon isn’t random. It learns what you like based on you rating sites you see and topics you pick and gears suggestions towards your preferences.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.