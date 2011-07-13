StumbleUpon's iPad App Just Got A Slick New Look -- Check It Out

Photo: Screenshot

StumbleUpon just launched an overhaul to its iPad app, adding more options to connect with other users.Now, when you swipe through websites, you can see who “stumbled” it and follow him or her.



The design also got a boost, but we found it to be a bit laggy when swiping through different web pages.

The has ribbons similar to what you see in the Pulse News iPad app.

For those of you who like StumbleUpon, the iPad app is a great way to scan through what people are sharing online. It’s a free download from the App Store.

Click below to see a few screenshots of the new design.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.