StumbleUpon's iPad App Just Got A Slick New Look -- Check It Out

StumbleUpon just launched an overhaul to its iPad app, adding more options to connect with other users.Now, when you swipe through websites, you can see who “stumbled” it and follow him or her.
The design also got a boost, but we found it to be a bit laggy when swiping through different web pages.
The has ribbons similar to what you see in the Pulse News iPad app.
For those of you who like StumbleUpon, the iPad app is a great way to scan through what people are sharing online. It’s a free download from the App Store.
Click below to see a few screenshots of the new design.
When you first launch StumbleUpon, you can log in using your Facebook account. This is the easiest way to find your other friends on StumbleUpon
This is what personal profiles look like. It includes a nice visual list of websites the person has shared.
Now StumbleUpon shows who shared each article in a separate toolbar. You can tap their name to view their profile and follow them.
