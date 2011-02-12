StumbleUpon Hits 500 Million Pageviews A Month

StumbleUpon, the service that helps you find interesting stuff on the internet serendipitously, has hit a nice milestone: 500 million pageviews a month.



StumbleUpon is an interesting company because it got bought by eBay for $80 million before its founder bought the company back with some investors to try to take its vision to the next level. StumbleUpon wants to be a button on everything you can hit when you don’t know what you want to see/read/watch and will then deliver interesting content.

CEO Garrett Camp tweeted out the news, along with this chart:

Photo: Instagram

