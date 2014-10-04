A London-Based Architect Has Designed A Rug That Transforms Into A Couch

Courtesy of Alessandro Isola The dynamic sofa design is a new take on the couch.

Alessandro Isola, a 39-year-old Italian architect, has invented a rug that can turn into a couch.

He calls it the ‘Stumble Upon Sofa,’ a nod to his being inspired after continuously tripping over his own carpet.

Courtesy of Alessandro Isola It will be custom-made to fit any home.

“Ordinarily a ‘ridge’ in a carpet would immediately be pulled straight or be stood on to regain its flat purpose,” the London-based designer explained on his project’s website. “But not in this case.”

Instead, the rug is designed to be its own seating structure with supportive curves and ridges moulded with a carbon fibre core. Padding was also added to make the sofa more comfortable, and there are built-in shelves that can hold books and display knick-knacks beneath the folds.

The dimensions can be custom-made to fit the home owner’s needs and will remain static once installed in the home. Isola’s studio told Business Insider that they are currently in contact with makers in Italy to see how much it would cost to make the concept design into a reality.

Courtesy of Alessandro Isola The couch tapers off at the end, becoming a storage spot for books and magazines.

This is not the first design of its kind that Isola has created. He previously revealed the ‘Stumble Upon‘ coffee table that is a combination of a rug and highly-polished side table.

Isola Alessandro is having a prototype of the table constructed, and will be selling it for €6,900 or $US8,600 (not including tax and transportation), the team at Alessandro Isola’s studio told Business Insider.

There is no price for the ‘Stumble Upon Sofa’ as of yet, but you can be sure quite a few eccentric millionaires will want this statement-making piece in their homes.

