StuffMicrosoftSays: “Don’t Get Scroogled,” Launches Holiday Bing Campaign

Microsoft just launched a full-on offensive campaign for holiday shoppers called “Scroogled.” Yes, it’s what you think it is — an attempt to tell people not to get screwed over by Google this holiday shopping season.



This is a Bing campaign, in case you weren’t sure. It’s pretty strong words, coming from any company. My thing? Don’t call competitors out unless you have the goods to back it up. This is coming from the company with a CEO that went apeshit stupid a few weeks ago, mind you. Yes, rip on Google logo, colours, etc.

