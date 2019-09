From the Post: Steve Rattner’s Quadrangle has reportedly vowed that its first move upon acquiring Dennis Publishing will be to vaporize the struggling magazine “Stuff”–and the acquisition is expected to close today. Stuff Editor-in-Chief Dan Bova and Publisher John Lumpkin didn’t return the paper’s calls.



