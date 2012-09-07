STUDY: Your mobile phone Is Ruining Your Relationships Even When You Aren't Using It

Photo: Pink Sherbert Photographt

Want to improve your relationships? Then stick your mobile phone in your pocket.A new study from the University of Essex found that people feel less close to each other when a mobile phone is present, even if it isn’t being checked constantly.



Hiding a mobile phone can improve feelings of closeness, trust, and empathy — particularly when trying to have a meaningful conversation, the New York Daily News reported.

We’re so concerned with the outside world these days, people are forgetting who is right in front of them.

