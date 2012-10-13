Study: Wrigley Field Is The Dirtiest Stadium In Major League Baseball

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In a recent study, UFE.com rated each stadium in Major League Baseball based on a set of cleanliness standards. And in what is likely no a surprise to those that have attended Chicago Cubs games, Wrigley Field was crowned dirtiest of them all.”The main issue that really hurt this stadium was the troughs” one UFE rep said. “Basically, the facility provides at least 30 men to pee at once, while only a fraction of that number can wash their hands at once”. Given this pee/wash ratio, the amount of individuals who have potentially harmful bacteria on their hands is very high…For every 100 men who went into the restroom, 79 did NOT wash their hands.



*Gulp*

The Cubs were followed by the Dodgers, the Indians, the A’s, and the Reds.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Cubs’ bitter rival, the Cardinals were deemed to have the cleanliest stadium, followed by the Padres, Brewers, Astros, and Pirates, five teams that have relatively newer stadiums.

According to UFE.com, one of the biggest factors in maintaining a clean and healthy atmosphere at ballparks is the use of modern amenities in the bathrooms, such as no-touch faucets. And there is nothing modern about the troughs men have to use at Wrigley.

