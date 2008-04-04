Study: 9% Of TV Viewers Also Watch Online

Now that most of what’s on the tube is available online, ever wonder how many traditional TV viewers are also watching online? The Convergence Consulting Group thinks it has an idea. In a new study (pdf), the group claims 9% of broadcast and cable TV watchers accessed shows on the Web last year. But the dollars haven’t yet followed: Those shows only accounted for 2% of TV ad spending, or $1.4 billion.



We think both those numbers are high, but the larger point still holds: The traditional tube will lose share to Web-based TV in the coming years, the only question is how fast. Convergence believes nearly a quarter of all TV viewing will be Web-based by 2010. Here are their projections:

2007: 9%

2008: 14%

2009: 19%

2010: 23%

