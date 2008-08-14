Study: We're All Going To Pay A Lot More For Online Video, One Day

Think advertising is the only business model for Web video? Nope. Park Associates insists that US consumers will spend $6 billion on video delivered via the Web by 2013, up from just over a billion this year.
We can buy that: Despite the success of Hulu and collapse of Vongo and Clickstar, consumers have shown they’re plenty willing to spend money on video at Apple’s iTunes — even when it’s video that is also available for free. Disney alone says it has sold more than 5 million movies since 2006, and about 1 million since March.
For comparison, eMarketer predicts $1.4 billion will be spent on online video advertising in 2008, growing to $4.3 billion in 2011.
What’s going to make the market take off? When video makes the leap from PCs and iPods to Web-connected TVs. The projections from Park Associates:
See Also:
Another Apple Magic Trick: iTunes Making Money From Free Web Video
Liberty Finally Pulls The Plug On Movie Service Vongo
Your iTunes Library Anywhere? An iPhone No-Brainer For Apple
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.