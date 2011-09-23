STUDY: The Presidential Debates Will Make You Spend, Spend, Spend

Are you a right-winger planning to watch the Orlando “Presidency 5”? You might consider muting the ads unless you want to spend more, reports SmartMoney.



New research published in the Journal of Consumer Research found consumers are more receptive to ads when they follow a political speech or debate. But whether you’ll be inclined to shop depends on the context in which you view the commercial.

The study found that people were more persuaded by an unrelated ad if it followed a message they agreed with, inducing a “bolstering” mindset; in contrast, viewers were unaffected if it followed a message they didn’t agree with, inducing a “counterarguing” mindset.

Authors Allison Jing Xu of the University of Toronto and Robert S. Wyer Jr. of Chinese University of Hong Kong say that, although there is intense competition for commercial slots during presidential debates, the effectiveness of these advertisements are not determined by the number of viewers, but ultimately viewers’ mindsets. We hope these companies are listening.

