STUDY: This Is The Worst Place To Live In Western Europe

Photo: ixtlan on flickr

It sucks to be British, according to a new report at Western Europe’s quality of life by USwitch, a company that seeks to help consumers understand how to make better choices.The report found that while the British earn the 4th highest salaries in Europe, they suffer from a variety of other problems that mean as many as 12% of people want to emigrate.



While we’re not sure if we totally agree with the findings (or the limited choice of countries), USwitch’s data methodology does provide an interesting insight into life in Europe.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.