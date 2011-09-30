STUDY: This Is The Worst Place To Live In Western Europe

Adam Taylor
It sucks to be British, according to a new report at Western Europe’s quality of life by USwitch, a company that seeks to help consumers understand how to make better choices.The report found that while the British earn the 4th highest salaries in Europe, they suffer from a variety of other problems that mean as many as 12% of people want to emigrate.

While we’re not sure if we totally agree with the findings (or the limited choice of countries), USwitch’s data methodology does provide an interesting insight into life in Europe.

#10 Britain (#10 = worst; #1 = best)

Total score - -8.77

Net household income after taxes (GBP) - £38,547 ($60,453)

Average working hours (hours per week) - 36.4

Health spending (% of GDP) - 11.20%

Food Prices (GBP) - £145.30 ($227)

#9 - Ireland

Total score - -5.31

Net household income after taxes (GBP) - £42,447 ($66,569)

Average working hours (hours per week) - 35.0

Health spending (% of GDP) - 13.50%

Food Prices (GBP) - £112.62 ($176)

#8 - Sweden

Total score - -5.11

Net household income after taxes (GBP) - £36,526 ($57,283)

Average working hours (hours per week) - 36.5

Health spending (% of GDP) - 10.90%

Food Prices (GBP) - £126.78 ($198)

#7 - Poland

Total score - -0.60

Net household income after taxes (GBP) - £8,759 ($13,736)

Average working hours (hours per week) - 40.6

Health spending (% of GDP) - 9.60%

Food Prices (GBP) - £137.72 ($215)

#6 - Denmark

Total score - -0.57

Net household income after taxes (GBP) - $61,510

Average working hours (hours per week) - 33.5

Health spending (% of GDP) - 12.60%

Food Prices (GBP) - £130.09 ($204)

#5 - Germany

Total score - 0.91

Net household income after taxes (GBP) - £35,516 ($55,699)

Average working hours (hours per week) - 35.7

Health spending (% of GDP) - 12.80%

Food Prices (GBP) - £123.88 ($194)

#4 - Netherlands

Total score - 2.25

Net household income after taxes (GBP) - £39,688 ($62,242)

Average working hours (hours per week) - 30.6

Health spending (% of GDP) - 12.00%

Food Prices (GBP) - £122.51 ($192)

#3 - Italy

Total score - 2.54

Net household income after taxes (GBP) - £25,601 ($40,150)

Average working hours (hours per week) - 37.8

Health spending (% of GDP) - 11.60%

Food Prices (GBP) - £125.22 ($196)

#2 - Spain

Total score - 6.46

Net household income after taxes (GBP) - £23,398 ($36,695)

Average working hours (hours per week) - 38.6

Health spending (% of GDP) - 11.60%

Food Prices (GBP) - £124.54 ($195)

And the best quality of life is... #1 - France

Total score - 8.21

Net household income after taxes (GBP) - £31,767 ($49,825)

Average working hours (hours per week) - 38.0

Health spending (% of GDP) - 14.10%

Food Prices (GBP) - £120.78 ($189)

