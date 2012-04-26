STUDY: This Is The Seat Everyone Wants On A Plane

Photo: Anthony Quintano

A new survey claims to have pinpointed ‘the perfect seat’ on a typical passenger aircraft.The study, which was carried out by the flight comparison website Skyscanner, suggested that passengers prefer a window seat towards the front of the plane.



More than 1,000 airline passengers were questioned on which section they preferred to sit in and whether they opted for a window, middle or aisle seat.

After filtering the results of the survey, Skyscanner concluded the most sought-after spot on a standard aeroplane is seat 6A.

The finding supports previous studies that have suggested the front six rows are the most popular for ease of getting off the plane, reduced engine noise and a better selection of food. Nearly half of those surveyed agreed this was the optimum section of an aircraft.

60-two per cent of the respondents said they would prefer an even seat, while only one per cent of those questioned said they would choose a middle seat instead of a window or an aisle seat.

The results of the survey come as easyJet prepares to charge for book-able seats. The airline is clearly aware of the preference for seats towards the front as it now charges £8 for passengers to book seats in this section of the plane. The standard price to pre-book seats in any other section is £3.

The least popular choice was 31E – a middle seat towards the back of the aircraft.

