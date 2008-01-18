Study: Streaming Media Ads Up 38% In '07

Revenue from ads placed on streaming video and audio totaled $1.3 billion in 2007, up 38% from 2006 according to AccuStream iMedia Research, via WSJ ($). Accustream says ad revenue from pre-roll video ads totaled $420 million.

But here’s the interesting, though not terribly unexpected part: Of the $420 million in ad dollars spent on pre-roll video, $360 million, or 86%, was placed against short-form content. That could change as the studios dump more and more ad-supported TV and film products online in 2008. At least Hulu, the News Corp. (NWS) – NBC U (GE) video joint venture, better hope so.

