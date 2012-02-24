STUDY: Smoking Pot Makes You Twice As Likely To Get In A Car Crash

Photo: Flickr / Wiros

A not-so shocking study authored by researchers from Dalhousie University in Canada shows that taking a hit off the ole bong impairs motor tasks that are integral to safe driving. In reviewing nine previous studies assessing the link between cannibus consumption and motor vehicle collisions, the researchers find the risk of an accident for people who smoke pot within three hours of driving is nearly double that of drivers not under the influence of drugs or alcohol (via The Atlantic).



This revelation puts a damper on a previous study, which showed the use of medical marijuana caused traffic related fatalities to drop by nearly 9 per cent in states where it was legalized like California.

Not only did the study find young adults aged 20-29 use marijuana as a substitute for liquor (beer sales had dropped), those who took a puff of the green stuff tended to slow down and increase their following distances, notes Getting There reporter Travis Oluski.

However, the Dalhousie University concludes that people who smoke pot are twice as likely to get in a car crash as sober drivers, due to the main psychoactive component in cannibus, tetrahydrocannibinol.

