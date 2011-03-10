STUDY: Sleep Deprivation Makes You Super Optimistic

A yawn / smile

Photo: Sparktography via Flickr

Sleep deprivation makes you… optimistic?We’re not sure what to make of the latest study done on the effects of sleep deprivation on the minds of gamblers, but here’s what it concludes, according to the Daily Mail:



Sleep deprivation encourages the sleepless to concentrate on ‘positive outcomes’ in any situation.

Brain scans showed lack of sleep increased activity in parts of the brain that deal with ‘positive outcomes’, but reduced activity in regions that handle negative results.

It could explain why traders and late-night gamblers make reckless decisions.

Of course, take the research with a dose of scepticism. An earlier study concluded that dopamine-driven traders were borderline psychopaths.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.