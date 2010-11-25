Wealth Is Linked To Internet Usage, New Study Shows

Photo: Caston Corporate

A recent study shows a correlation between wealth and internet usage, says Fast Company.Whether people are using the web to make money or using their money to surf the web isn’t clear. And you might be thinking, ‘Sure, the study’s findings make sense. Technology costs money, so impoverished people are at a disadvantage.”



That’s not the case. The results show that, even among middle class people who own computers, the discrepancy remains. Very strange.

Pew Internet has released a report finding that income is the strongest predictor of whether, how often, and in what ways Americans use the web. The report adds nuance–and a few surprises–to existing research on America’s digital divide. It even suggests the existence of a tipping point, where Internet use takes off at a certain income level…”We’re talking about double-digit differences in some of these activities. I found that very striking,” says [the researcher] Jansen.

