NEW STUDY: 96% of the brains in a NFL study tested positive for disease

A new study released by the department of Veterans Affairs and Boston University found 87 out of 91 deceased NFL players tested positive for CTE.

The NFL released this statement on the study:

“We are dedicated to making football safer and continue to take steps to protect players, including rule changes, advanced sideline technology, and expanded medical resources. We continue to make significant investments in independent research through our gifts to Boston University, the [National Institutes of Health] and other efforts to accelerate the science and understanding of these issues.”

Produced by Devan Joseph

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.