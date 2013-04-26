Study Says Apple's MacBook Pro Is The Best Windows Laptop You Can Buy

Yes, you read that correctly.



Soluto, a cloud-based PC management company, has issued a report naming Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro as the best Windows laptop.

“But Macs can’t run Windows!” some of you might be shouting.

But they can. Using additional software such as Boot Camp or Parallels makes the Apple hardware and Microsoft software work in harmony. And it does this well enough to outrank the “native” Windows machines in the study.

(The next highest-rated computers were by Acer and Dell.)

