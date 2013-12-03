Despite Massive Ad Spend, Consumers Still See Samsung As No. 2 [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Samsung spent more than four times as much money on advertising than Apple last year, but a new study from Boston Consulting Group says the $US4 billion outlay hasn’t given Samsung a better reputation with consumers. According to BCG’s Brand Advocacy Index, which measures the public perception of brands, Samsung comes in second to iPhone in the smartphone category, with Motorola checking in at No. 3.

David&Goliath hired former BBDO New York employee Adam Blankenship as account director for Kia National and promoted Josh Crick to director of digital.

Facebook tweaked its newsfeed algorithm, and the result has been increased traffic for publishers, Digiday reports, quoting Business Insider president Julie Hansen among other media execs.

Criteo appointed Jean-Louis Constanza as its chief innovation officer.

Google is now allowing marketers to make Adwords purchases based on viewable impressions, a big step toward curtailing ad spend wasted on ads nobody can see.

Publicis Groupe agreed to purchase a majority stake in Walker Media, a London Advertising agency that M&C Saatchi holds a 75% stake in. Ad Age reports that Publicis has now purchased 12 shops since announcing its big merger with Omnicom this summer.

Mullen promoted 40-year-old company president Alex Leikikh to CEO.

The Boston-based brand strategy and advertising agency FORGE Worldwide hired Leo Burnett Chicago alum Elizabeth Mosbach to be account director on Cisco and other accounts. Mosbach previously worked on P&G brands at Leo Burnett.

NBC is battling delayed viewership by beefing up on live programming that gives people an incentive to tune in as it happens.

Adweek looks at the companies that are helping developers rig the rankings in Apple’s app store.

