Study Reveals Intrinsic Link Between Chatter On Twitter And TV Show Ratings

An increase in Twitter commentary about a TV show can increase viewership of that same show while it’s on-air.

“Using time series analysis, we saw a statistically significant casual influence indicating that a spike in TV ratings can increase the volume of tweets, and conversely, a spike in tweets can increase tune-in,” said Paul Donato, Nielsens chief research officer.

This research will be important in Twitter's effort to attract TV advertisers to its platform.

Poor Spelling Or Grammar Is Most Likely To Damage Customer Opinion About A Brand On Social Media



Followed by "salesy" updates, posting too often, and trying too hard to be funny. However, young adults will let poor spelling slide.

Twitter Updates Login Verification For iOS And Android (Twitter Blog)

In an effort to reduce phishing attacks on accounts, Twitter has rolled out a more secure two-factor authentication system. Now, instead of asking users to provide a "shared secret" (which is often times just as vulnerable to being figured out by hackers), the system will use a cryptographic key.



15-Month Study Reveals The Top Factors That Drive Twitter Follower Growth (BI Intelligence)

Are there really any fail-safe ways to grow Twitter followers?

A groundbreaking academic study that tracked hundreds of Twitter accounts over 15 months has a few data-tested answers. They may surprise you. Other than the length of time the Twitter account has been active, which is an obvious factor, the top three factors for follower growth were:

The overlap between your Twitter network and your followers’ networks. The degree to which your tweets received retweets over a given period. The informational richness of your tweets. Measured as the ratio of tweets containing a link, an RT (retweet), MT (modified tweet) or HT (hat tips), to total tweets.



Facebook Adjusts News Feed Ranking Algorithm (Facebook Blog)

Facebook has altered the algorithm that ranks which stories a user sees in his or her News Feed. Now when users revisit Facebook, the story scoring and ranking algorithm will look at all of the stories a user has never seen, not just the stories created since he or she last visited. Facebook calls this "story bumping."

Where Is Foursquare? (Fast Company)

In case you've been wondering what Foursquare and its founder Dennis Crowley have been up to, Austin Carr fills you in. Some might say Crowley has missed his chance to sell Foursquare during its peak value, but those who know the entrepreneur say he is "obsessed with the problem he's trying to solve."

++ Also, we learned Foursquare is on track to generate approximately $US20 million this year, up from $US2 million last year.

