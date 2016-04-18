The longest study on happiness revealed that people who did this lived longer, happier lives

Starting in 1938 researchers tracked more than 700 men and some of their spouses and children. The researchers followed the participants closely with interviews and health exams every two years and learned what qualities and habits could lead to a happier life.

