Study Proves People Will Look At Beautiful Half-Naked Women Online

This shouldn’t be surprising, really, but people online will spend time looking at beautiful women.At least that’s the conclusion drawn from a recent study from L2 and Buddy Media that ranked the digital footprint of 64 specialty retail brands.



Victoria’s Secret came in second (behind Macy’s) and some of the individual metrics are impressive.

The company had 14+ million Facebook fans, more than double second-place Abercrombie & Fitch (5 million).

The lingerie brand also lead the way with more than 25 million views on its YouTube channel, far more than Diesel’s 7.3 million.

But do these numbers translate to sales?

Perhaps not.

The study looked at predicted Facebook fans based on Google’s monthly global search volume versus a brand’s actual number of fans. The result: Victoria’s Secret “overachieved” by more than 900%. A&F came in next with 386% more actual fans than predicted ones.

There are two ways to look at that number. The more positive one is that people know the Victoria’s Secret name, so they don’t need to Google it. The second is that people are simply looking at the women and not paying attention to the brand. Hot chicks in lingerie, you know?

We imagine the truth is some combination of the two. Clearly, having 25 million Facebook fans is not a bad thing. But in terms of commerce, it doesn’t do all that much.

As the study notes, however, Victoria’s Secret and other brands are starting to experiment with Facebook e-commerce, so this could change in the near future.

