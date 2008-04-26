Study: People in Valley, NYC Make Lots Of Money. Also, Pope Is Catholic

People who work in Silicon Valley or Manhattan make more money than everyone else, according to newly released federal data.



Have you picked your jaw off the desk yet? Read on: The average worker in New York County makes $90,555, and the average wage in Santa Clara County (home of San Jose, Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Cupertino, etc.) was $76,562.

Granted, that data is circa 2006. But we’re guessing that when he get 2008 data, two years from now, we’ll find out that the people who work in the country finance and tech capitals continue to make a lot of money — though perhaps a tiny bit less than they used to.

