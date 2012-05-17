STUDY: People Are Quitting Their Jobs For Increasingly Crazy Reasons

Photo: Baratunde Thurston/Flickr

Leaving a job “for personal reasons” just isn’t creative enough these days, it seems.A new survey by OfficeTeam, a staffing service that specialises in placing administrative professionals, reveals some of the strangest reasons why employees gave notice at companies.



Some of the doozies included leaving the company because an employee “lost her cell phone too many times at work,” or a worker “quit to participate in a reality show.”

Others excused themselves with honesty: They said they were bored, overworked, believed that work was getting in the way of them having fun, or they didn’t believe they were worth the high salary they were receiving.

Some employees left to pursue different career goals, such as becoming an apple farmer, climbing Mount Everest, or entering a beauty contest.

Other reasons included quitting because the employee didn’t like the office’s odor, disliked the cafeteria food, wanted to watch a soccer tournament, had to stay home to feed a pet, or disagreed with the lighting and wall colour choice in the office.

The survey was conducted by an independent research firm that conducted phone interviews of more than 1,300 senior managers at companies with 20 or more employees in the U.S. and Canada.

“How you leave a job can be just as important as what you did while you were there,” said Robert Hosking, executive director of OfficeTeam. “Regardless of the reason for resigning, making a graceful exit by tying up loose ends and thanking colleagues shows your professionalism and can help you down the road in your career.”

When leaving a job, OfficeTeam suggests giving proper notice, supplying written instructions to team members on pending projects and assignments, staying positive when saying goodbye to colleagues, wrapping up as many projects as possible before exiting, and honestly participating in an exit interview.

