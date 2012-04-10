Obamacare May Explode The Deficit By More Than Anyone Thought

Photo: White House photo

Obama’s health care reform was sold as a deficit cutting bill, mostly because it raises taxes, lowers medical-related defaults, and cuts Medicare’s reimbursements to doctors who treat patients.

Here are the charts showing how Obamacare torpedoes the federal budget >>>>>>

But according to a new study to be released today it will actually increase deficits by $527 billion (at least) over the next decade. That figure comes from an Investor’s Business Daily report. (Others peg the deficit increase at $340 billion)



The study was done by Charles Blahous, a conservative policy analyst whom Obama approved in 2010 as the GOP trustee for Medicare and Social Security. It contradicts previous ones by the Congressional Budget Office, which Blahous told the Washington Post doesn’t “fully illuminate the financial impact of the health-care law” and double-counts savings from Medicare cuts.

According to The Post’s report, the Obama administration is dumping all over the study. “Opponents of reform are using ‘new maths’ while they attempt to refight the political battles of the past,” a White House budget official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the report was not publicly available.

Here are the charts showing how Obamacare torpedos the federal budget >>>>>>

And here is the video that comes along with the study, explaining the “double-counting” problems with Obamacare:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.