STUDY: New Injection Allows Female Cancer Patients To Still Have Children

An Australian-led study has found a way to preserve a woman’s ovaries if she’s being treated with chemotherapy for cancer.
A monthly injection into the ovaries puts the organ in “hibernation” disrupting a woman’s hormonal system.
The Goserelin injection doubles a cancer patient’s chances of naturally conceiving after chemotherapy and reduces the risk of early onset menopause.
The study’s leader, Professor Kelly-Anne Phillips of the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre in Victoria, is in Chicago to present the findings at a meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.
She says only 8% of participants who received the treatment experienced early menopause after chemotherapy, compared with 22% of women who received a placebo injection.
