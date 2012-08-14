Study names GameStop as 10th worst place to work in US

By Dan Pearson



A US study utilising employee submitted data has named GameSpot as the tenth worst place to work in the USA.

Website 24/7 Wall St. used information fromGlassdoor, which allows employees and ex-employees to rate the companies they work for in terms of enjoyment and customer service.

Workers cited a high-sales pressure environment, poor attention to customer needs and a high employee turnover as definitive attributes of GameStop’s business.

“Priority is placed on sales instead of games and customers,” reads one review. “Pushing people to pre-order games can place them in a situation where they spend good money on a bad game with no possibility of a refund, business models place customers at a disadvantage.”

GameStop is renowned for pre-order deals and an aggressive policy on second-hand sales, something which may extend to the digital arena soon, if comments from CEO Paul Raines are to be believed.

