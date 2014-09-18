CHICKS V ZOMBIES: More Than Half Of All Video Game Players Are Female

52% of people who have played video games in the last six months are female.

Who said it was a man’s world?

The Independent UK is reporting women now account for more than half of all gamers.

The number is believed to be influenced by the growing popularity of free mobile apps, according to an independent research agency, Populus, which surveyed 4,058 British individuals aged between 8 and 74.

While player figures have increased, the number of developers is still small.

Female game developers only account of 22% of developers, but this figure has at least doubled since 2009.

However, this increase continues at the same pace, within two year the female/male ratio could be split down the middle.

