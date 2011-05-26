STUDY: Men Prefer Woman Who Use "Guy humour"

A recent eHarmony study found that a sense of humour is the number one “Must Have” that both men and women are looking for in a partner.



Now, using a sample of 519,835 women and 331,138 men from the online dating site’s 2010 member base, researchers at eHarmony have uncovered what styles of humour are most attractive/popular to the opposite sex. The full results of the study are displayed in a neat infographic below.

Here are the key takeaways from the study:

Guys enjoy a sarcastic women

Women tend to like guys with a dry sense of humour

Men prefer women who use “guy humour” – sarcastic, juvenile, geeky or raw — whereas women prefer guys who use “gal humour” – sarcastic, dry or ironic.

Hey, you might not find your perfect match, but at the very least you’ll be able to choose an appropriate movie companion.

