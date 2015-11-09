Here's where people don't like to be touched by strangers

A new study from the Aalto University School of Science mapped the level of comfort level of different location of touching for men and women. 1,368 people from Finland, France, Italy, Russia and the UK participated in the study. It showed that, in general, women seemed more comfortable with touch than men.

