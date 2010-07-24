Study: Journalists Starting To Accept The Fact That Their Print Publications Will Eventually Fold

How’s this for optimism?



Half of journalists think the print publications (or TV/radio stations) they work for will eventually fold.

That’s according to a new report by the Oriella PR Network.

The report, Oriella’s Digital Journalism Study 2010, polled more than 770 journalists from Europe, the United States, and Latin America, and came to the conclusion that “journalists are gradually acclimatising to the pressures of juggling the demands of web and print media and, for the first time, view new media as an asset, not a hindrance, to news-gathering and presentation.”

A few more highlights from the poll:

More than half of the journos polled think online media is far from being a profitable business model.

44% of the journalists polled agreed that the number of print media outlets will shrink dramatically. To put it in perspective, that’s down from 60% in 2009.

39% of respondents expect a loss of more than 10% in advertising income at their publications this year.

[h/t SocialTimes]

