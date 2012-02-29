STUDY: Incentive-Based College-Prep Programs Are A Game-Changer For Inner-City Kids

A new paper by C. Kirabo Jackson at Northwestern University provides evidence that implementing college-prep programs can lead to long-term economic benefits for disadvantaged students in urban areas.
The paper analyses the effects of the Advanced Placement Incentive Program (APIP) — which provides “teacher training, curricular oversight and test-prep sessions” as well as cash incentives for passing scores on AP exams — by observing how the implementation of the program affected students in Texas inner-city schools.
Jackson found that students in the APIP program attended college in greater numbers, were more likely to remain in college beyond their first year, more likely to earn a college degree, more likely to be employed and earned higher wages than students that were likely to take AP classes but were not in the program.
The program pays for half of each student’s exam fees and awards between $100 to $500 for each score of 3 or above in an eligible subject. Teachers in the program receive an annual salary bonus of $3,000 to $10,000 and $100 to $500 for each students who scores 3 or above on an AP test. Teachers can earn up to $6,000 more based on test results.
Jackson regards the results of the study as proof that college-prep programs that offer cash incentives are a way to improve the “educational outcomes of disadvantaged students who are consigned to inner-city schools.”
Hispanic and black students seem to benefit most in terms of long-term earnings:
“The results also reveal sizable benefits for Hispanic students, who experience about a 2.5-percentage point increase in college degree attainment and an 11-per cent increase in earnings. The earnings increases for Hispanic and black students are large enough to reduce the black-white earnings gap by one third and to eliminate the Hispanic-white earnings gap entirely.”
The most significant long-term effects came in schools that had an established AP program before implementing APIP and in schools with higher incentives, according to the report.
