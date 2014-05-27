STUDY: Half Of The Staff In Big Australian Companies Don't Like Their Coworkers

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The secret to a happy work life might be to join a small company.

Almost every second person (49%) at companies with more than 250 employees dislike their co-workers, according to a new study by Regus Australia and New Zealand.

And those who work at smaller companies of less than 49 employees mostly (84%) feel good about their colleagues.

The top reasons for disliking co-workers included: poor work ethic (31%); unable to do their job properly (19%); over-powering and controlling (18%).

This chart shows, according to the survey of 595 Australian businesses, that the bigger the company the more dissatisfaction with fellow workers:

You’re More Likely To Feel Good About Your Co-Workers When Working At A Smaller Company

