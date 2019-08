A study has discovered a link between certain personality types and the frequency and quality of their sex lives. 278 newlywed couples participated in the study and kept daily journals.

Produced by Arielle Berger. Original reporting by Jessica Orwig.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.