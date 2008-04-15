Can Your Nintendo Get You Into Harvard?

If playing video games can (theoretically) get you in better shape, why can’t they help prep for your SATs?



Kaplan (WPO) thinks they can. The test prep company is teaming up with Aspyr Media to develop an SAT prep game. Details on the game are scant, but this is not the first time Kaplan’s tried to inject SAT prep into something fun.The company allows students to download prep questions from iTunes, and it released a vocabulary building manga (Japanese comic) series. Aspyr’s co-founder, Ted Staloch tells Newsweek that this game is, well, not so fun:

“This is not a study break. This is a way to prepare for the test.”

But it’s not a very good one. Somehow we think that when it comes to kids choosing to play their SAT prep game or Mariokart DS, they’ll probably choose the latter. Yes, there’s already a brain-improvement game for the DS, and it has sold very well: Brain Age has sold some 12 million copies to date.

But Brain Age is aimed at all ages, not just high school juniors and seniors. And it’s made by Nintendo, which has proven that it can make compelling casual games. Aspyr Media specialises in porting games from the consoles to the PC and Mac. We don’t think this one is getting a perfect score*.

*Our managing editor wants us to inform the rest of you that a perfect SAT score is now 2400, not 1600. This is news he just learned, and he wants to share it with all SAI readers.

