If You're In One Of These Professions, You're Probably A Coffee Addict

For many working professionals, downing a couple cups of coffee is part of their daily routine that makes it possible for them to get through the day and do their best work.

The UK press release distribution company Pressat funded a study last week to determine just which workers are drinking the most.

A market research firm surveyed 10,000 workers in a variety of fields, and found that journalists are the biggest coffee consumers at more than four cups a day.

“It’s fast-paced work and you always have to be attentive,” explains Kim Bhasin, a Huffington Post reporter who drinks between four and five cups of coffee daily, capped by a Red Bull energy drink at the end of the day. “When you’re working on something on deadline, you can’t be super tired, or the writing is terrible. You can’t be stuck all droopy-eyed, staring blankly at the monitor with your hands on the keyboard waiting for yourself to wake up.”

The media contingent was followed closely by police officers and teachers.

Here’s the rest of what the survey found:

A representative from Pressat says the company was inspired to sponsor the survey because its employees often use coffee to keep them going during late nights at the office and were curious about the habits of other professions.

He adds that the company does not have any clients in the coffee industry.

