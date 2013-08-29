Study Says Burger King And McDonald's Violated Child Advertising Rules [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

A new study finds that McDonald’s and Burger King have not adhered to self-regulated guidelines on marketing to children. The study says the companies have gone back on their agreement to focus on food, instead of toy giveaways, in advertising aimed at kids.

Bill Borrelle, the CEO of McGarryBowen’s New York flagship is leaving for a client-side job. The agency’s chief strategic officer Jennifer Zimmerman will work as acting president while McGarryBowen conducts an internal and external search.

BNY Mellon is reviewing its global creative agency business, currently held by Doremus.

The president of retail and spa brand Bliss discussed why the company agreed to appear on AMC’s “The Pitch.”

Twitter has purchased Trendrr, a company that helps networks and publishers display tweets during their programming. The acquisition was made for an undisclosed sum.

LinkedIn is the most important social network for generating new business leads, study says.

BBDO New York’s vice president of user experience design, Jeff Puskar, is leaving to join Deutsch LA, Agency Spy reports.

RPA tapped Rainn Wilson and Neil Patrick Harris to voice a new spot emphasising the built-in vacuum on the 2014 Honda Odyssey minivan.

McDonald’s named new ad agencies for several eastern regions.

Ad Age takes a look at what companies like Buzzfeed and Outbrain are doing to make native advertising more scalable.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

