Study: Auto Bankruptcy Fears Are Overblown

We think the government will hold off an auto bankruptcy at all costs, in part because the industry has convinced everyone that bankruptcy would be the equivalent of dropping a nuclear bomb in the midwest industrial states. But a new study says the fears are overblown and that the 3 million jobs lost number is twice the estimates.



Here’s a summary report (.pdf) from Jeffrey Werling, a University of Maryland economist:

In recent weeks, the Detroit Three (GM, Ford, and Chrysler) automobile manufacturers, the

United Auto Workers, and elected officials have been reporting that a simultaneous “shutdown

of one or more U.S. automakers could eliminate up to 3.3 million U.S. jobs.1″ However, the

threat of widespread damage from closure is much less severe than this commonly cited number.

According to Inforum Executive Director Jeff Werling, “There have been two studies showing

that Detroit Three bankruptcy would eliminate up to 3 million jobs. Unfortunately, underlying

these figures is an assumption that 100 per cent of total U.S. auto manufacturing capacity would

be offline. There is little creditability to this assumption under any plausible scenario, either in

the short term or, especially, over the long haul.”



First, bankruptcy in the short term will not mean Detroit Three manufacturing will halt

completely. Even in the depths of the worst recession in recent decades, domestic manufacturers

still would account for more than 30 per cent of domestic sales and over 40 per cent of domestic

production. “It will be important to keep the assembly lines moving under bankruptcy, if only to

generate cash to facilitate the ultimate restructuring,” said Werling.



A more important issue, according to Werling, is to put to rest the ridiculous notion that motor

vehicle manufacturing itself might disappear from U.S. soil over the long run. “North America

is the automotive world’s largest and most dynamic market. Read >



