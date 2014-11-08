Australians Aren't Having As Much Sex As They Used To

REUTERS/Tim Wimborne Famous Australian couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

Australians are having less sex than they were a decade ago, the country’s largest study of sexual health has found.

The second Australian Study of Health and Relationships (ASHR) reports that, on average, Aussie’s are now having sex just 1.4 times a week, down from 1.8 times a week when the last study of this kind was published in 1994. That represents a 20% decline.

The study involved telephone interviews with around 20,000 people aged 16 to 69. Data collection ended in November 2013 and researchers have been mining through the responses for the last year.

Lead author of the study, University of New South Wales professor Juliet Richters, believes that the modern lifestyle and a growing obsession with technology could be to blame for the sexual slump.

“It may be that people in relationships are taking their laptops and phone to bed with them and are checking their work emails instead … it’s a wider phenomenon of intrusion of work into home life,” Richters told The Sydney Morning Herald.

The British are in the same boat. Last November, a poll of 15,000 Britons found that people aged 16 to 44 were having less sex than they were in the 1990s because of distractions like Twitter, Facebook, and smartphones.

Couples are also more stressed out than they used to be.

“People are worried about their jobs, worried about money. They are not in the mood for sex,” Cath Mercer, of University College London, told BBC News last year.

So basically, everyone need to chill out!

