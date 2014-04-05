GLOBAL STUDY: Australia Is The Best Country In The World To Be Young

Sean Gallup/Getty

Australia is the best place for young people to grow up according to a new index on the well-being of global youth.

The International Youth Foundation and The Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington came together to produce The Global Youth Wellbeing Index. It assessed the quality of the lives of 1.8 billion young people in 30 countries aged between 10 and 24.

With an index score of .752 Australian youth enjoy the highest levels of well being, ranking ahead of Sweden, South Korea and the United Kingdom. Nigeria was ranked last with an index score of .375.

It used 40 indicators across six connected domains — economic opportunity, health, education, safety and security, access to information technology, and citizen participation — to give a comprehensive assessment on the quality of life for young people.

Of the 30 countries included in the index, which together compromise 70% of youth globally, only 15% of the youth represented experience high or upper-middle well-being.

Here’s the full results:

See the full report here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.